Bono wants U2 to make "the sound of the future".

Bono has teased U2's new music

The 65-year-old star has teased details of the band's next album, revealing that they want to create something "extraordinary".

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Bono shared: "We’ve been in the studio and you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future. That’s what we want to do."

Bono insisted that the band remain very ambitious, despite their fame and success.

He said: "It’s the sound of four men, who feel like their lives depend on it. I remind them, they do. Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. I’m feeling very strong about it."

The chart-topping star suggested that the new album will feature a range of sounds and themes.

Bono said: "[There are] songs to make up to, songs to break up to, and U2 makes a very unique sound when we play together. The sound of a room is what we’re going for."

Earlier this month, Bono admitted to relishing recent recording sessions.

The award-wining star insisted that he remains as enthusiastic and as ambitious as he ever has been.

He told the BBC: "It was just the four of us in a room, trying a new song and going, 'What's that feeling? Oh right, that's chemistry'.

"We had it when we were 17. We've had it over the years but you lose it sometimes, [especially because] the way music is assembled these days is not friendly to that chemistry.

"But isn't it strange that it's just got to the moment when just bass, drums, guitar and a loudmouth singer sounds like an original idea.

"That's where we're at in 2025."

U2 are firmly focused on creating "the sound of the future", according to Bono.

He said: "We spent a moment thinking about the past – but you do that because you need to understand where that desire to be heard came from.

"And then you can get to the present and to the future – because the sound of the future is what we're most interested in.

"It doesn't exist yet. It's ours to make, and that's what we have the chance to do."