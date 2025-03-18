Fontaines D.C. have cancelled a string of concerts in South America so Grian Chatten can seek "urgent medical attention".

The 'Starburster' hitmakers were due to play in Mexico City, and the Lollapalooza festival in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia but have been forced to pull the plug due to the frontman suffering a herniated disc.

Grian wrote on the band's Instagram Story: “I am devastated to announce that, due to a herniated disc, we must cancel our show in Mexico tomorrow night and our forthcoming dates in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

“I have been really excited to play these beautiful countries for years and it really hurts to be here in Mexico City and not be able to go onstage, but I have been advised today, that I require urgent medical attention.

"We are very grateful for all your support and, with all my heart, I am sorry that I can’t play for you.”

It appears the shows are being cancelled entirely as there was no suggestion of the dates being rearranged for a later date.

The group recently finished a tour of Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and are next scheduled to hit the road with shows in North America in mid-April, though it is currently unclear if the singer's injury will affect those dates.

Last month, the group revealed their latest song 'It's Amazing To Be Young' was written for guitarist Carlos O’Connell's baby daughter.

Bassist Conor ‘Deego’ Deegan III told NME.com: "I’m glad it got to see the light of day, because it a special song to us. More so for the way it was written than the song itself, in a weird way. It started life in the presence of Carlos’ newborn and it’s just a message for her, you know.

"It was really heartwarming. Sometimes as people we can be a bit cynical. The world around us can make you that way if you’re paying attention it.

"Sometimes optimism feels like a necessary delusion, but with the birth of a new child we were introduced to a really pure and deep beauty and hope that can’t be debated away by anyone jaded or even by ourselves."

The song - which features a video directed by Luna Carmoon - was written for the band's last album 'Romance', which was released last year, but Conor explained it didn't make the final track listing.