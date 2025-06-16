Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has branded Kneecap's Mo Chara's terror charge as a "witch hunt".

Grian Chatten will not stop defending Kneecap and showing his support for Palestine

The 29-year-old singer has vowed to continue supporting his fellow Irishman in the hip-hop trio after London's Metropolitan Police accused the group of "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.

Band member Mo Chara was subsequently charged with a terror offense and is set to appear in court on June 18.

Grian's own band recently displayed "free Palestine" and “Israel is committing genocide, use your voice" messages at their Primavera Sound set in Barcelona - and nothing will stop him speaking up for Palestine and backing his fellow musician.

He told The Irish Times newspaper: “It’s a categorical witch hunt, and that’s fairly plain to see to anyone who has a discerning eye.

“I stand by their side, and I’m totally unafraid to do so. I think all of us are.”

Grian added of late 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker Sinéad O’Connor - who used her music and platform to protest injustices regularly - that: "No matter how scary it gets out there, don’t stop talking about Palestine.

“If Sinéad O’Connor was still around, she’d be speaking up and [would] probably have another media storm raged against her, as well. So, yeah, that’s what I think about it.”

He concluded: “I just think when you become aware of the facts, how many people are dying… I don’t really want to live in a world where people turn a blind eye to those things. And I think the best thing for us to do, as people with platforms, is to lead by example.”

In a statement on Instagram regarding the charge, Kneecap wrote: "We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.

“This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win.”

Kneecap had shows cancelled as a result but are still set to play Glastonbury's West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 28 at 4pm - despite calls from MPs for them to be banned.