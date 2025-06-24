Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten was approached by Loyle Carner to feature on his latest album.

The poetic hip-hop star released the album hopefully ! last week and has revealed that he asked the Starburster rocker via text message if he wanted to add his vocals to one of the songs - but he ghosted him after the request.

Appearing on Chicken Shop Date, he told host Amelia Dimoldenberg: “There were a few songs that I really wanted someone to sing on.

"We were talking for ages and then as soon as I talked about him being on one of my tunes, he just stopped replying.

"It’s kind of thanks to him that I’m singing on [the album].”

Meanwhile, Glastonbury headliner Loyle Carner read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on Monday evening (23.06.25).

The 30-year-old star is due to top the bill on The Other Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday (27.06.25), and as part of a Glasto special edition of the nightly programme on the BBC’s CBeebies channel where a different celebrity reads a children’s picture book just before bedtime, Carner chose I Touched the Sun by Leah Hayes.

He said: “Let’s go! I’ve practised for this every night in my son’s room.

“Reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story is just a magical thing to do. I know this story inside out - it’s my favourite book, and my son’s and my daughter’s. We read it almost every night.”

Carner is also set to play a four-night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in November as part of his UK dates.