Fontaines D.C. will be joined by fellow Irishmen Kneecap at Belfast Vital 2025.

Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap set for Belfast gig this

The 'Starburster' rockers have announced a huge outdoor gig at Boucher Road Playing Fields on August 29, as part of the 2025 festival in Northern Ireland.

Fans who sign up to their mailing list before 8am on Wednesday (23.04.25) will be able to gain early access to tickets.

A general sale will follow on Friday (25.04.25).

Fontaines - who just announced a show with another Irish act, Lankum, at the Home of Guinness in Dublin on May 25 - have a couple of gigs with Kneecap this year.

Kneecap are among the stacked bill joining Grian Chatten and co at London’s Finsbury Park on Saturday, July 5.

And at their massive Manchester concert at Wythenshawe Park on August 15.

Amyl and the Sniffers, Blondshell, Been Stellar, and Cardinals will also join Fontaines in London.

Fontaines — completed by guitarists Conor Curley and Carlos O'Connell, bassist Conor Deegan III, and drummer Tom Coll — broke onto the scene in 2019 with their debut album ‘Dogrel’. Their fourth studio album ‘Romance’ found widespread success last summer, peaking at No. 2 in the Official UK Album Chart, and earned them two Grammy nods.

The band are amid their mammoth sold-out ‘Romance’ world tour, with the next stop in Denver, Colorado on April 22.