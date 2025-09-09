Foreigner have offered be the wedding band for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Foreigner offer to play Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

The classic rock band – best known for their 1984 power ballad I Want to Know What Love Is - have written an open letter to the popstar and her NFL player fiance, offering to provide their musical services for the wedding.

They wrote on Instagram: “Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out… And now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.”

They tagged Taylor and Travis in the post.

Taylor and Travis, both 35, announced their engagement last month after two years of dating.

They share a series of pictures of the proposal on Instagram and captioned their joint post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Travis’ father Ed revealed that his son had actually proposed two weeks before the public announcement, at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Speaking with News 5's John Kosich, he said. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for some time.

Speaking on The Jimmy Nath Show with Emma, Ed said: "[Travis] was ready but looking... he had a lot going on this year all through the month of June and July he had a day off from camp and I sent him a text, just go ahead, get a plane, fly wherever she is and get this done. He just laughed it off.”