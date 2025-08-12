Brent Hinds has alleged he was "kicked out" of Mastodon.

Despite the heavy metal band's statement alluding to an amicable split with the guitarist in March, the 51-year-old musician - who shared guitar shredding duties with Bill Kelliher and vocal duties with Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor - has claimed they got rid of him because he was "embarrassing" them.

The group statement read at the time: “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavours.”

Kelliher said: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams. You know, it’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us.”

In a new social media rant, Hinds has branded the band members "disgusting" and "so full of themselves", while mocking them for not being able to sing or play guitar.

Commenting on a clip of their 2012 performance of Crack The Skye, he fumed on Instagram: "My Guitar sounds great, but Troy and prawn sound absolutely horrible ..they are way out of key ..embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am ..but what about who they are ? They are two people that can’t sing..together live or anywhere else in the world ..everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they’re incapable of singing in key..f*** these guys ..only I know who they really are ..they are the biggest fans of them self’s .. I’ve never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he’s God’s gift to anything. I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting. (sic)"

The latest attack on his former bandmates comes after he called them out as "horrible humans".

In June, Hinds responded to a comment on Mastodon's post marking the 11th anniversary of their LP Once More ‘Round The Sun stating they were "gonna miss B. Hinds".

He replied: "I [won’t] miss being in a s*** band with horrible humans.”

As of yet, Mastodon are yet to retaliate and offer their side of what appears to be a vicious feud.