Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones are set to perform the iconic album 'Never Mind The B*******' in full in a bid to save the legendary London music venue Bush Hall.

Frank Carter is set to perform lead vocal duties for the Sex Pistols

The 40-year-old Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes frontman will perform lead vocals in the place of 68-year-old singer Johnny Rotten/John Lydon - who is not on good terms with his former bandmates - at a pair of fundraising shows on August 13 and 14.

Money raised from tickets of their performances of the landmark 1977 punk rock record will go towards preserving the independent venue.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (05.06.24) via www.livenation.co.uk/artist-frank-carter-and-sex-pistols-1501314.

Both drummer Paul, 67, and guitarist Steve, 68, grew up seeing shows there, while Frank performed at Bush Hall in 2012 for his debut live show with his former group, Pure Love.

Frank and Steve bonded when he was interviewed on the latter's radio show in 2008.

Frank said: “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I'm very excited to be a part of it.”

Paul commented: “We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money. We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

Steve quipped:, “If it all goes wrong, it’s Paul’s f****** fault.”

Bassist Glen Matlock, 67, added: “I tend to agree with Steve.

“Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It's in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive, so we need to keep them going.”

Last year, Bush Hall saw a 24.5 per cent decrease in live music bookings.

The money raised will go towards "bettering in-house facilities and supporting emerging artists through reigniting their Bush Hall Presents' programming."

Promoter John Giddings - who puts on The Isle of Wight Festival - said: “Without treasured music venues like Bush Hall, we wouldn't have the festival headliners of today. Bush Hall is where artists cut their teeth and hone their craft. It's essential that these venues continue to exist for the music industry to thrive and evolve. That's non-negotiable. Thanks to the Sex Pistols and Frank Carter for stepping up – this gig will be one hell of a night.”