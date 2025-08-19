Fred Durst had to swat down a drone during Limp Bizkit's recent show in Istanbul.

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst took matters into his own hands when a drone appeared above him during the band's recent concert

The nu-metal legends were ironically performing Take A Look Around when the device was spotted hovering above the frontman at their concert at Atakoy Marina in Turkey on Sunday (17.08.25).

After the drone landed below the stage to screams and cheers from the audience, Durst instructed security: “Throw it out in the crowd.”

The band then added more humour to the situation by performing noughties classic Break Stuff.

Last summer, Green Day had to pause their Detroit concert after a drone reportedly appeared.

The pop punk veterans were playing the Comerica Park stadium as part of The Saviors Tour when they were forced to stop performing Longview due to the "potential safety issue", which Billboard claimed was unauthorised drone use.

However, they did resume the song and finished the show.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said after performing Welcome to Paradise: “Ain’t no mother****** that’s gonna stop us, I’ll tell you that.”

Addressing the interruption, Green Day later posted to X: "Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding."