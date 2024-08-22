Fugees' Pras Michel understands the "frustration" fans feel about Lauryn Hill's lateness and tour cancellations.

The 51-year-old rapper says it's no surprise ticket sales were poor for their most recent cancelled run because fans are starting to doubt the concerts will go ahead due to so many shows getting axed.

He told Vulture of the abandoned North American 'Miseducation Anniversary Tour' dates: “I was both surprised and not surprised.

“Last year, there were supposed to be 20 shows, and we did 10. They were all sold out, but 10 extra shows needed to be done that she [Hill] cancelled.

“Now you put shows on sale this year, and people are like, How do we know this is not gonna be cancelled?

“The fans are saying, ‘It’s summertime, school’s about to come, I gotta buy supplies for my kids, there’s inflation.’ There’s so much you have to coordinate in your life. To go through that process for her to turn around and say, ‘Oops, cancelled.’”

Pras - who is also joined by Wyclef Jean in the trio - says fans are now starting to show their "rejection" after years of Lauryn's lateness.

He went on: “Everyone’s frustration has been building up. This is not something that just happened overnight.

“My frustration was for the fans. They are paying their hard-earned money to see you.

“I’ve never seen this kind of fan reaction toward Lauryn Hill. There is a rejection — ‘We help to pay your bill. Just like we should be happy you came, you should be happy we coming.'"

Pras insists he's "grateful" that people still want to see them live.

He added: “This dynamic is a two-way street. It’s tough love. But this is not an indictment of her and her character. All people are complaining about is lateness… We’re going on almost three decades of our existence, individually and as a group. To have people still interested in wanting to come see you, man, you have to be grateful.”