Fun Lovin' Criminals have announced their first album in 15 years.
The '90s rock/rap legends - now comprising multi-instrumentalist Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, drummer Frank Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi, who replaced Huey Morgan following his departure in 2021 - will release 'A Matter of Time' on August 29.
It's their first full-length release since 2010's 'Classic Fantastic' and will not feature former frontman Huey.
Speaking about the album process, Fast said: “Making A Matter of Time was a very personal and introspective experience for Frank and I.
“This album is a reflection of where we are as a band and the music we have created is about staying true to ‘this here song’, which is a line from one of the songs on the album.
“Throughout our 30 years in the biz, we have written and performed music that our fans love and we’re continuing to do that.
“This is our first album of new music in 15 years and comes after the release of two EPs and our three-year long tour.”
The LP is described as "a bold return to the trio’s gritty sound infused with rock and hip-hop."
As well as the new record, the 'Scooby Snacks' group will embark on a 34-date UK and European tour.
Frank added: “We have played everywhere from the west coast of the USA to the east coast of New Zealand.
“The reason we have been able to do this is because we now have a renewed creative freedom.
“Fun Lovin’ Criminals are not going anywhere - except on tour.
“Our fans have been wanting to hear new music from us for years and we can’t wait to release this album and hit the road.”
'A Matter of Time' will be available to pre-order on May 23 and released on August 29.
Tour dates:
September
4th - Reading - Sub 89
5th - Norwich - Waterfront
6th - London - The Garage
7th - Brighton - Concorde 2
11th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
12th - Leeds - Warehouse
13th - Liverpool - District
14th - Manchester - Gorilla
16th - Torquay - Arena
19th - Bristol - Thekla
20th - Birmingham - 02 Institute
26th - Reading - Sub 89
28th - Portsmouth - Wedgewood Rooms
October
2nd - Brussels - La Madeleine
5th - Lepzig - Werk2
6th - Berlin - Hole 44
7th - Nurnberg - Hirsch
8th - Munchen - Backstage Halle
10th - Russelsheim - Das Rind
11th - Dudelange - Opdershmelz
12th - Haarlem - Patronaat
14th - Paris - New Morning
26th - Bordeaux - La Salles Des Fetes
30th - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar
November
5th - Helsinki - Korjaamo
7th - Stockholm - Kollectivet Livet
8th - Malmo - Babel
10th - Copenhagen - Pumphuset
12th - Groningen - Oosterpoort
16th - Milan - Legend Club
27th - Aberdeen - The Tunnels
28th - Dumfries - The Venue
29th - Edinburgh - La Belle Angele
30th - Glasgow - St Luke's