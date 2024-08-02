Garbage have been forced to cancel the rest of their live dates this year - as frontwoman Shirley Manson undergoes surgery for an undisclosed injury.

Shirley Manson has been left 'crushed' that she cannot perform for the rest of the year

The 'Stupid Girl' singer is "crushed" to have to pull out of a series of major gigs but must undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

In a social media statement, the band said: "It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that [frontwoman] Shirley [Manson] sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters.

"We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

In the caption, Shirley wrote: "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could."

The 57-year-old star previously underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering another nasty injury on tour in 2016.

Meanwhile, Garbage have a follow-up to 2021 record 'No Gods No Masters' in the pipeline, and Shirley teased in April to NME: “We are in the studio as we speak, actually. It’s supposed to be done by the end of May, and we’re on target. It’s amazing; we are the little engine that could but nobody ever thought would.

“No one ever bet on us. We are the classic underdog in a way. Our public success was a long, long time ago – and since then we’ve operated from an underdog status. It feels like we’re really earned our spot on the team, which brings with it a way to enjoy that I didn’t when I was young.”