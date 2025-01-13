Gareth Dunlop is trying to be “ruthlessly selfish” with his songwriting.

The ‘Go Down Swinging’ singer has previously tracks for other artists or to be used in various projects, and though that is something he enjoys, he had to take a different approach when it came to penning the songs that feature on his latest album ‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know'.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I’ve spent a long time making music and writing songs for other people to use or sing… It’s something I still love to do… trying to put myself in someone else’s shoes and write without myself in mind.

“When I’m making music for myself I try to turn that part of my brain off and get ruthlessly selfish. Imagining how someone else could sing it or use it has to go out the window.

“Sometimes those habits are hard to break.”

And the 37-year-old star believes he managed to achieve what he’d aimed for with the album.

He said: “I wanted the record to be a snapshot of where I’m at in life - how I’m feeling about the past, present and what’s yet to come.

“I tried to run after the things that resonate with me the most; the people closest to me and the questions and feelings that weigh the heaviest in me.

“If there is an overall narrative in there, I think it’s a kind of birds eye view of all those things.

After working out in the US for a decade, Gareth has relished the last few years being back at home in Belfast surrounded by his loved ones.

He said: "It’s really only the last five years that I’ve been properly based here at home. I was mostly in Nashville for around 10 years working as a songwriter.

“Belfast’s music scene is thriving and to be back home and to feel a part of it is incredible.

“I work closely with a group of friends, musicians and producers here at home on a daily basis. Without them, their influence and passion - this record would not be what it is.”