The 59-year-old musician has revealed that he wanted to be "as honest as possible" about himself on Bush's new album, I Beat Loneliness.

Speaking to People, Gavin explained: "I wanted to make a record that really speaks to everyday people. Not to make a record of aspirations and good times. I've never been able to do that.

"If you could make music that connects people or makes people not feel alone, I think that's a really valuable contribution in this world."

Gavin admits to making lots of mistakes during his life. However, he refuses to live with regrets.

The music star said: "There's things, behaviour, things can be inane from the biggest things to the smallest things. But I don't live in the past, live in regret."

Gavin is ultimately convinced that everything in his life has happened for a reason.

He explained: "The best thing I could do is just be bone honest about myself and get in there. The funny thing is there's a couple places in there where I say how much help I need, and I haven't had the help yet."

Gavin is actually grateful to still be working musician at this stage of his life, and he's now determined to enjoy all of the opportunities that come his way.

Gavin - who was married to singer Gwen Stefani between 2002 and 2016 - said: "I thought I'd be dead. But that's it. Then you get there and go, 'F***, we're fine.' And it's just about being creative and interesting.

"I'm not in Coldplay, so I don't have an exalted life ... I get to play shows, be great, and then f*** off, go somewhere else, do somewhere else, and I keep it really vital.

"Rock music is nothing. Back in the day when I began, the rock music was the zeitgeist, the music that connected everyone. Now, it's not that at all. And life is really fragmented. And so you just enjoy your algorithm, do the best you can, and try and sing in tune."