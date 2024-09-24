Gaz Coombes says that Supergrass were "taken aback" by the success of their song 'Alright'.

Gaz Coombes didn't expect the Supergrass hit Alright to be so successful

The 1995 track proved to be an international hit and the 48-year-old musician admits that the band had no idea that the "kooky" song would take off in the manner that it did.

Speaking to NME, Gaz said: "It's a single that hit so hard in the summer of '95. We had no idea that was going to happen. We'd made a punk album, we were 19, and then we had a massive hit. We couldn't complain.

"We loved 'Alright' and thought it was quite a kooky and weird little track, so we were quite taken aback by how massive it became."

Supergrass recently confirmed that they will be reuniting for a May 2025 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album 'I Should Coco' and Gaz wanted to "mark a beautiful moment" through the shows.

He explained: "I'm not really into nostalgia; I just think it's important to mark a beautiful moment, and that was 'I Should Coco'. Plus 30 years is a big one, and this could be the only time we get to do it."

The recent Oasis reunion announcement led to a battle of generations in the scramble for tickets and Gaz has noticed a similar theme in the audiences for Supergrass gigs.

He said: "It's all quite funny, isn't it? People quite precious about what it means to them. But it's a great meeting of generations, isn't it? Our generation have had kids and they're now in their mid-to-late teens. My daughter is 16 and loves Nirvana, Fleetwood Mac, The Clash and 'I Should Coco'.

"It's a wonderful crossover of a few generations being into it. Our first reunion tour saw such a mix of ages. There's something about '...Coco' that just creates this mad hurricane of cool chords, mad melodies and raw energy. That connects immediately with people."