George Michael's backing singers are thrilled to be performing his songs across the UK to keep his spirit alive.

The George Michael Singers cannot wait to go out on their UK tour this year

Shirley Lewis, whose voice can be heard on 'Freedom' and 'Father Figure', has worked with an array of musical greats over the years - including Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder - but it is her 30-year collaboration with the late icon that stands as the defining highlight of her career.

She said ahead of the seven-day 'The George Michael Singers' UK tour: "We're excited to be able to perform George’s beautiful songs again, and although our hearts will forever miss him, working together again definitely keeps George with us."

Joining Shirley is Jo Garland, whose vocals were adored by the Wham! frontman.

Due to this, George - who died from a fatty liver on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53 - got Jo to lay her vocals on his 'Older', 'Ladies and Gentlemen' and 'Patience' albums.

Jo - who also appeared in the 'Fastlove' music video - said: "Whilst Shirley and I were touring last year we started reminiscing about George, and realised very quickly just how many incredible memories we had and from that, a show was born."

Acclaimed international session vocalist and 'The Voice UK' vocal coach Jay Henry performed 'Freedom 90' alongside the hitmaker at the August Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

However, performing at the Olympic Stadium - now called the London Stadium - in Stratford, was just one of many collaborations with George as Jay worked closely with him in the recording studio and on numerous world tours.

Visualising George in the audience when he performs on stage - beginning at the Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex on Thursday, March 27, he said: "I’m just going to imagine George sitting In the audience looking up at us proudly with a smile and saying, 'Thanks, you guys. This just what I would have wanted.'"

As well as the trio, some of George’s original band members and his musical director Steve Sidwell with guest vocalists will come together for this unique show - which follows from a sold-out show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in December 2024.

Renditions of some of George’s biggest hits, from Wham! to 'Faith' through to 'Symphonica' will be performed, as well as Shirley, Jo and Jay sharing their untold stories about working with their late dear pal.

George Michael's Estate said: "The George Michael Estate would like to wish 'The George Michael Singers' every success for their upcoming show.

"Turn up the volume, keep the music alive, and best of luck."

'The George Michael Singers' 2025 tour dates:

March

Thursday, March 27, Westcliff/Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

April

Thursday, April 3, Fareham - Live

Saturday, April 5, Salford - The Lowry

Tuesday, April 8, Cardiff - New Theatre

Friday, April 11, Swindon - Wyvern Theatre

Friday, April 25, Birmingham - Alexandra Theatre

Wednesday, April 30, Guildford - G Live