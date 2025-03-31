Geri Horner wants the Spice Girls to reunite as a "collective".

Geri Horner has suggested that the Spice Girls will get back together as a 'collective'

The five members of the 'Wannabe' group – Geri, Mel B, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton – haven't performed all together since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, although Ginger Spice has hinted that "there will be something" in the future.

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, Geri said: "My hope is we come back together as a collective. It's more respectful to come as one.

"There will be something. We'll come as one."

The Spice Girls dominated the pop scene in the late 1990s as they became the best-selling female group in history with nine chart-topping singles in the UK and Geri says the band "want the best for each other".

The 52-year-old star said: "We love each other. I love them, I care about them, we want the best for each other.

"We shared something so monumental. We've always believed in each other, had trust in each other, which is beautiful."

The group got back together at Victoria's 50th birthday party last year – where they performed a rendition of their hit 'Stop' – but the fashion designer went on to explain that she had no interest in reuniting with her bandmates for anything but a social occasion.

Posh Spice – who didn't take part in the '2 Become 1' group's most recent stadium shows in 2019 – told Radio France: "I'm really proud of what I did with the Spice Girls, but today, I want to help people assert themselves through fashion for example, and beauty.

"So there were rumours. People said there would be tours or concerts, but that won't happen.

"We're going to celebrate differently with the girls, together."

Meanwhile, Melanie C revealed that her "absolute dream" would be to headline Glastonbury with the Spice Girls.

The 51-year-old singer, who has performed twice at Worthy Farm in recent years, admitted that it would be "quite nice" to play the Pyramid Stage with the rest of the group as well as have her own solo slot.

She told Radio X last summer: "Do you know what? I think there's room for both.

"The absolute ultimate would be to do it with the Spice Girls. There's nothing I would like more.

"But you know, while they're still making their minds up... I'll keep practising."