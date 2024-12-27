Eminem thinks it "would be great" if he made a joint album with 50 Cent.

Eminem drops huge 50 Cent album hint

The 52-year-old rapper has dropped his biggest hint yet that he and his longtime collaborator will work together on a new LP at some point, admitting the pair should "just do it".

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Shade45, he said: "That would be great.

"We just gotta stop bulls******* and just do it.

"I would never say it’s not possible."

At the beginning of the year, Eminem admitted he was working on music, and while it wasn't for a joint album with 50 Cent, he insisted such a project would be "crazy".

Speaking on SiriusXM radio station 'Shade 45', he teased of his own music plans: “I’m working on a little something."

Addressing the rumoured album with the 'Candy Shop' rapper, he said: “I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy.

“I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 [Cent] album, like, really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the [redacted] he needs from me, I’m here. That [redacted] be crazy, though - an album with me and him.”

Eminem discovered the 48-year-old hip-hop star after he dropped the mixtape 'Guess Who's Back?' in 2002, and subsequently signed him to his label Shady Records.

Earlier this year, the 'Without Me' hitmaker released his 12th studio album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)' - which features hit singles 'Houdini', 'Tobey' and 'Somebody Save Me' - and he dropped an extended version in September.