'The Greatest Night in Pop’s Grammy nomination feels like "a sweet tribute" to the late Quincy Jones.

Grammy tribute to Quincy Jones

Jones, 91 - who died earlier this week - was the producer for the 1985 star-studded recording of 'We Are The World' and Grammys chief Harvey Mason Jr. is thrilled that the documentary which highlights his work on the song, has been nominated for Best Music Film.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It feels really important. It’s an incredible film. I’ve watched it multiple times, and it takes me back to a great place, and seeing legends and icons in the studio working together is something that I’ll never get tired of seeing. But I do believe it’s a fitting tribute to one of the most influential and impactful figures music has ever known, and absolutely somebody who impacted me more than almost anybody other than my own parents, who were musicians. If it weren’t for Quincy, I definitely wouldn’t be talking to you right now. If it weren’t for the work — like the work he did on 'We Are the World' and other great iconic records and recordings — I wouldn’t have made any music. I wouldn’t have had the audacity to think maybe I could produce films or make film music or soundtracks or scores, and I definitely wouldn’t have thought I could be an executive. So I’m really happy and proud that it [received] a nomination."

Speaking about plans to celebrate Quincy at the Grammys next year, he told Variety: "I'd be fine with the taking up half the show! That’s how much I love Quincy and how much our community appreciates him and what he’s contributed. We’ll definitely do something, although probably won’t be as much as I wish we could do. But I’ll be pleased and proud to honor him in the show."