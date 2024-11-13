Grammy winning Jazz drummer Roy Haynes has died at the age of 99.

The legendary sticksman's daughter, Leslie Haynes-Gilmore, confirmed to The New York Times that the musician - whose glittering career spanned 80 years - passed away in Nassau County, New York, on Tuesday (12.11.24), following "a brief illness".

Roy was known for his collaborations with Jazz legends such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Charlie Parker.

He was honoured with two Grammy Awards and received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

Roy was given the nickname Mr. Snap Crackle in the 1950s for his high-octane drumming style.

Although he's often associated with genres such as swing, bebop, jazz fusion, and avant-garde jazz, Roy preferred not to label his style and referred to himself as an "old-time drummer who tries to play with feeling."

His professional career in 1945. In 1947, he worked for two years with saxophonist Lester Young and from 1949 to 1952 was a member of sax player Charlie Parker's quintet.

He would later tour with Jazz icon Sarah Vaughan from 1953 to 1958, and the pair would go on to record together.

His two Grammys came in 1989 for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group for 'Blues for Coltrane - A Tribute to John Coltrane' and he won the same prize for 'Like Minds', the 1998 jazz album by vibraphonist Gary Burton with pianist Chick Corea, guitarist Pat Metheny, and double bass player Dave Holland.

As well as being as master of the drum kit, Roy was known for his suave dress sense and was even named one of the best-dressed men in America alongside Fred Astaire, Miles Davis, Clark Gable and Cary Grant in 1960 by Esquire magazine.

In 2001, Haynes was nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for 'Birds of a Feather: A Tribute to Charlie Parker'.

Away from music, Roy voiced himself in the 2008 video game 'Grand Theft Auto IV' as the fictional DJ of classic jazz radio station, Jazz Nation Radio 108.5.

One of the most decorated drummers of all time, Roy went on to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Jazz Foundation of America in 2019.

Roy lived to play live and famously celebrated many of his birthdays onstage and would have turned 100 in March 2025.