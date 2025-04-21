Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong donned a festival-goer's 'Brat' hat during their Coachella set after Charli xcx's subtle dig at the pop punk veterans headlining over her.

Tré Cool responded to Charli xcx's 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash with an 'Actual Headliner' sash

After donning a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash at an afterparty after the 'Von Dutch' hitmaker performed on the main stage before headliners Green Day at Indio's Empire Polo Club in California on April 13, weekend two saw frontman Billie Joe poke fun at the 'Apple' singer during their performance on April 19.

Drummer Tré Cool also donned his own makeshift sash with 'Actual Headliner' scribbled on it.

Re-sharing the viral picture of the sticksman, who had pink eye makeup and matching Converse, wristbands and socks on, Charli posted to X: "obsessed."

Charli's second set saw her bring out special guest Addison Rae for the 'Von Dutch' remix.

The British star attended the weekend one afterparty with her fiance, The 1975's George Daniel, on the decks and could be seen with the telling accessory as she celebrated a triumphant set.

Charli was joined by special guests Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan as she brought 'Brat' to Coachella.

The 32-year-old pop innovator delivered her hotly-awaited first set of the world-famous US festival - and didn't disappoint.

Charli was joined by Billie for the live debut of their 'Guess' remix from her 2024 hit record 'Brat', while Lorde surprise the crowd when she joined Charli for 'Girl, So Confusing' and Troye 'Talk Talk'.

After performing with Lorde - who days earlier shared a preview of her first new solo song since 2021 - Charli declared: “Lorde summer 2025!”

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet was among the famous faces spotted watching Charli in action, while models Alex Consani and Gabriette took part in the viral 'Apple' dance moment.

At the end of the set, Charli admitted she didn't want 'Brat Summer' to end, with a cryptic message displayed behind her: "Does this mean that Brat Summer is finally over????? idk? Maybe? yes cuz duh it was already over like last year. wait…was it? NO??? i don’t know who i am if it’s over??? F***KKKKKKK wait…i remembered…i’m charli. and honestly i just want moment to last forever. Please don’t let it be over."

'Brat Summer' is set to continue with Charli heading to Glastonbury, LIDO Festival, and Parklife.