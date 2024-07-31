Billie Joe Armstrong held up a Donald Trump mask with "idiot" penned across it at Green Day's politically charged Washington D.C. concert.

Green Day riled up Donald Trump supporters with their 'idiot' mask stunt

The pop punk veterans played the city on Monday (29.07.24), amid an intense time in the US as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris battle it out to become Joe Biden's replacement.

Whilst performing 'American Idiot' at Nationals Park, Armstrong switched up the lyrics and sang: “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” instead of “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda."

Green Day have long protested against Trump.

Last year, the group sold t-shirts emblazoned with the former president's mug shot to raise relief funds for Maui fire victims.

They recreated their 1997 'Nimrod' album cover but swapped out the pictures of Frederick Banting and Charles Best, who co-discovered insulin, with Trump's frowning face covered up with the title in a yellow circle.

Referencing their 1997 classic 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)', Armstrong and co captioned a picture of the design on Instagram: "Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion just declared we are "about to make history" with the first female Black president at Harris' rally.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper performed a special set at the VP's Atlanta presidential rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Tuesday (30.07.24), where she rattled out a mashup of ‘Girls In The Hood’, ‘Savage’, ‘Body’ and ‘Mamushi’.

Seemingly referring to some US state's control over women's bodies through abortion laws, she told attendees: “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for."

Encouraging people to vote for Harris over Donald Trump after Joe Biden stepped down as president, Megan later declared: “I’m so happy to be here, Atlanta. We are about to make history with the first female President. The first Black female President. Let’s get this done, Hotties.”

Former Migos star Quavo – whose late nephew and bandmate Takeoff was shot dead in 2022 - gave a speech at the event, where he spoke about the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Harris' commitments to tackling gun violence in the US.

Harris launched her first full day of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination last week, following Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election race.