Guns N' Roses reportedly declined a request for their '80s classic 'Paradise City' to be used in the Hulu series 'Paradise'.

Axl Rose and co could have had a programme named after them and their song aired in the 2025 political drama, if they had wanted in.

In a Variety profile of lead star Sterling K. Brown, the show's writer, Jennifer Maas, said the title “was shortened when the studio couldn’t come to terms with Guns N’ Roses on use of the band’s 1988 hit song of the same name, or its title.”

Instead, the studio opted for a cover of Phil Collins' hit 'Another Day in Paradise' by JOYNER.

Meanwhile, the 'November Rain' rockers are set to embark on a 24-date stadium tour in 2025, including their first-ever show in Saudi Arabia.

The band will kick off the jaunt - which follows their 2023 run - at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena on May 23, and after playing in the Middle East, they will head to Europe and the UK throughout June.

The UK leg includes London’s Wembley Stadium on June 26, their first headline gig there since 1992, and Birmingham's Villa Park on June 23.

The ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ rockers – also comprising Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese – will also play Turkey, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Austria and Luxembourg.

The run wraps at Germany's Wacken Festival on July 31.

Support on select dates comes from Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

The tour announcement came after Slash previously revealed they have been "trying to make" their first record since 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' – which he and other band members didn’t feature on.

He told Loudwire Nights: “I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators [his project with Myles Kennedy], getting a new record done and then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses.

“We’re trying to get some things going with that."

More recently, they released the tracks ‘Absurd’, ‘Hard Skool’ and ‘The General’, which were conceived during the sessions for ‘Chinese Democracy’.