Gwen Stefani has cancelled a solo show in New Jersey after suffering a mystery injury which has left her unable to perform.

Gwen Stefani has cancelled a show in New Jersey due to injury

The No Doubt star was due to play at Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena on August 17 but she's had to pull out after suffering an undisclosed injury buut she's insisted she's hoping to reschedule the date soon.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Gwen explained: "As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

"I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible. Ticketmaster will email ticket holders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date."

A statement posted on the Hard Rock resort's website added: "Gwen Stefani's show, originally scheduled for August 17 has been postponed. We are working to reschedule the show as soon as possible, ticket holders will receive more information at the email they used to make their purchase when it is available."

Gwen - who reunited No Doubt to perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in April - has three more shows coming up this year.

The singer is listed to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20 as well the South Star Music Festival in Huntsville, Alabama on September 28 and Live Out Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on October 12.

It's not yet know whether any of these shows will be affected.

The news comes two weeks after Gwen released new song 'Hello World' with Ryan Tedder and Anderson .Paak to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

In a statement, Gwen said: "We are thrilled to officially launched 'Hello World' for Paris 2024 in partnership with the Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"We hope 'Hello World' inspires positivity as the world comes together to celebrate the Olympic Games."