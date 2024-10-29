Gwen Stefani would love for No Doubt to play Glastonbury again.

The Ska group haven't performed at the world-famous festival since 2002, but after their epic comeback at Coachella in US in April, which marked their first show since 2013, the frontwoman is hopeful fans won't have as long to wait for the 'Don't Speak' hitmakers to get back onstage and she is open to offers from Worthy Farm.

Speaking to NME about No Doubt's future and how seamless their reunion was, she said: “It was like riding a bike – rehearsals were so fun. Just getting up there on the first weekend [of Coachella], my legs felt like jelly because of all the energy from the crowd. It felt like everything we’d ever done was being rewarded in that moment with love. Like, I could cry now talking about it.

“When that weekend was over, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this again next weekend, because I don’t know how I can compete with that.’ But getting up there on the second weekend, it was a whole different kind of energy. The audience felt even more intense, and I felt more confident. It was like ‘let’s just be in the moment’ and it was incredible."

Gwen - who has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - admits being a mother takes up a lot of her time and she is also preparing to release her new solo album 'Bouquet' on November 15.

Quizzed on whether fans can expect more No Doubt shows, she continued: “I’m sure we’re gonna do something again at some point. It just has to be the right thing that makes sense [with] all of our schedules. It takes so much work to do a No Doubt thing – the rehearsals, everything. It’s really hard for me because – I know I keep saying it – but I have three kids. I don’t take that lightly; I don’t want to mess that up.”

Asked if she and her bandmates would like to return to Glasto in the UK, she said: “It was 2002? [the last time they played] That would have been ‘Rock Steady’ [era] – that was an amazing time, we were on fire! But yeah, Glastonbury would be amazing to do with No Doubt. I know people don’t sit around waiting for anything from me, but in my life there’s not even one minute to, like, drink a coffee – I’m so unbelievably busy all the time.

“But I’m sure if Glastonbury wanted us, they would email! I mean, we loved getting together to do a festival and I would definitely do it again with them. Meanwhile, I’m just super-excited about this new music and the fact I’ve landed on this sound. I feel like I’ve created this bouquet of everything I’ve been going through for the last, I guess, eight years.”