Gwen Stefani has hailed No Doubt’s reunion “incredible”.

Gwen Stefani performing at Coachella

The 55-year-old singer got back with her bandmates to perform at California’s Coachella – their first show since 2015 – in April and she admitted the reception they received was “overwhelming”.

Asked what the reunion was like, she recently told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Incredible. Performing at Coachella and feeling all that love for us after all this time was kind of overwhelming.

“We hadn’t done anything together for so long, so to do that and be there for each other, with all of our families, meant so much to me.

“It had been so long but it was as if we had never been apart.”

The ‘Just a Girl’ singer feels “incredibly lucky” to have enjoyed so much success over the years.

Asked what she thinks when she looks back, she said: “Just incredibly lucky I have been and still am.

“I look back at that little dyslexic girl from Orange County and I think she did okay.

“To be able to sing and write songs is all I ever wanted to do.

“It’s all I’m good at.

“I feel so blessed to still be out there sharing the music.”

Meanwhile, Gwen recently admitted she would love for No Doubt to play Glastonbury for the first time since 2002.

Quizzed on whether fans can expect more No Doubt shows, she told NME: “I’m sure we’re gonna do something again at some point. It just has to be the right thing that makes sense [with] all of our schedules. It takes so much work to do a No Doubt thing – the rehearsals, everything. It’s really hard for me because – I know I keep saying it – but I have three kids. I don’t take that lightly; I don’t want to mess that up.”

Asked if she and her bandmates would like to return to the UK’s most famous festival, she said: “It was 2002? [the last time they played] That would have been ‘Rock Steady’ [era] – that was an amazing time, we were on fire!

“But yeah, Glastonbury would be amazing to do with No Doubt. I know people don’t sit around waiting for anything from me, but in my life there’s not even one minute to, like, drink a coffee – I’m so unbelievably busy all the time.

“But I’m sure if Glastonbury wanted us, they would email! I mean, we loved getting together to do a festival and I would definitely do it again with them.”