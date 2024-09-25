Gwen Stefani has been inspired by 70s' soft rock on her new album.

Gwen Stefani has gone soft rock on her new record

The No Doubt singer, 54, insists she has not gone country, despite donning a cowboy hat in the cover art for her upcoming LP 'Bouquet', which marks her first solo album in seven years.

She told Rolling Stone: “It’s not a country record.

“It’s all the stuff I listened to in the station wagon on the way to church.

“Yacht rock, though it wasn’t called yacht rock then. The music I listen to now, I wanted this album to reflect that.”

Explaining the meaning behind the album's title, she said: "That’s why I feel Bouquet is a really perfect title.

“Like each song was handpicked with meaning.”

Fans have so far heard the single 'Somebody Else's' and her collaboration with her country musician husband, Blake Shelton, 48, called 'Purple Irises'.

'Bouquet' is the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker's fifth studio album and is her first since 2016's 'This Is What the Truth Feels Like' and her 2017 festive album 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'.

Gwen's solo album comes after she reunited with No Doubt at Coachella in April for the first time since their 2013 hiatus.

Meanwhile, Gwen recently released new song 'Hello World' with Ryan Tedder and Anderson .Paak to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.