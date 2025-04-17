Haim have announced a pair of Los Angeles gigs for their "day ones".

Haim are making their live return after two years with a pair of intimate gigs in Los Angeles next week

The pop rock group – comprising sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim – recently returned with new singles 'Relationships' and 'Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out' from their upcoming follow-up to 2020's 'Women in Music Pt. III'.

And now, the girls have announced their first gigs since 2023.

The super intimate concerts will take place at indie venue The Bellwether - which has a capacity of just 1,500 - on Wednesday (23.04.25)) and Thursday (24.04.25).

Alongside a poster for the shows, they shared to Instagram: "This is for everyone who’s been there since day one.. we love you guys. Take me back. Los Angeles see you next week.”

Fans can RSVP via https://laylo.com/haim to gain access to tickets.

Meanwhile, Danielle Haim recently revealed their latest single helped her come through "some hard times".

The 36-year-old music star took to Instagram to discuss the inspiration behind 'Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out', revealing that she began penning the track after suffering a panic attack.

In a lengthy post, Danielle wrote: "This next song we will be releasing is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years :) writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer!

"I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the s*** out of me. after a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself. (sic)"

Danielle explained that 'Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out' has given her a renewed sense of self-belief.

And she hopes the song finds "anyone who needs it".

She continued: "I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it. -d “Everybody’s trying to figure me out” - Out this Friday (sic)"