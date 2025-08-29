Halsey has announced the Back to Badlands Tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album.
The GRAMMY-nominated artist will celebrate the triple platinum-certified Badlands —a record that not only launched her into pop stardom in 2015, but also became one of the rare albums in history to have every track RIAA certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum - with a global trek from October 2025 through to February 2026.
The run will kick off at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14, with further stops including Mexico City, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Denver.
At the top end of next year, Halsey will play Toronto, Canada, on January 9, before heading to New York, and Detroit. The European and UK leg will include dates in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Manchester, and London.
The New Americana singer will then head Down Under to play Syndey, Brisbane, and Melbourne.
Fans can snag tickets starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, September 2. Additional presales will roll out throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, September 5 at 10am local time.
For those looking to elevate their concert night, Halsey is offering a Roadtrip to the Badlands VIP package. It includes either a general admission or premium seated ticket, plus a curated gift box featuring exclusive items handpicked by Halsey herself. Details are available at vipnation.com.
The new set of dates follows the massive success of her biggest-selling jaunt to date, the For My Last Trick Tour, in support of her latest album, 2024's The Great Impersonator, which wrapped in Highland on July 6.
Halsey’s 2025-2026 ‘Back to Badlands’ world tour dates:
October
14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Forever
22 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste
24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
November
2 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
6 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
8 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
January
9 – Toronto, ON @ History
13 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
17 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS LIVE
23 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
24 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
29 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
February
3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
13 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
19 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall