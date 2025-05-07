Halsey and Amy Lee have joined forces for a new song.

The 30-year-old singer and Evanescence star. 43, have admired each other "for a long time", and they've collaborated on 'Hand That Feeds' for the new 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'.

Writing on X, Amy said: "So thrilled to be you a new song, 'Hand That Feeds', with @halsey THIS FRIDAY!

"We've been fans of each other's work for a long time and it really feels like the universe pulled us together for this moment."

The song will be out on Friday (09.05.25), just days before the 'Bring Me To Life' rockers open for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl on May 14.

Amy continued: "We already had the Hollywood Bowl show in place when @Lionsgate invited us to work on a song for the @ballerinamovie together, and it's finally time to serve it UP!

"Cannot wait for you all to hear!! (sic)"

Last year, Halsey dropped her fifth album 'The Great Impersonator', after telling fans she initially thought it could be her final record.

A fan asked: "Is this era like manic and have mixed genres? Or more cohesive??”

Halsey answered: “All over the place. When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. so I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet.”

The pop star has been living with multiple health challenges the past few years, including lupus and endometriosis, and there are songs on the LP which document those challenges.

She continued: "I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not. But the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later lol.”

Meanwhile, Evanescence - who dropped new single 'Afterlife' from Netflix's animated 'Devil May Cry' series in March - will be hitting the road supporting My Chemical Romance and Metallica this year.

Their last album was 2021's 'The Bitter Truth', which Amy previously described as "very cathartic".

Back in 2022, she told NME: "It was so good for our souls. We had so much to say and talk about."