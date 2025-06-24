Happy Mondays star Bez is the official DJ for the Manchester Oasis Live '25 Tour after parties.

The king of the maracas will be entertaining fans of the legendary Britpop band following their gigs at Heaton Park this summer, at New Century, and he's admitted it's a nice "little earner".

The Madchester legend told the Daily Star: “I’ve got a little earner out of Oasis going on tour. I'm rinsing it it’s true. I’m DJ-ing at the after shows in Manchester if anybody wants to go, Nobody’s asked me to do the other ones yet but I can do.”

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder recalled a gross prank the post-punk dance group and Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher carried out back in the day when Noel worked as a roadie for iconic Madchester group Inspiral Carpets - a role he took on in 1990 after a failed audition to be their lead singer.

Shaun recounted: "When Noel was working for Inspiral Carpets we used to send stuff, it wasn’t emails it was either telexes or letters, and we used to send s*** to Inspirals. They would send s*** back to us. But that was Noel who was sending it all cos he worked for them.”

Bez remembers attending Oasis' first ever show at a "scabby little club" in Manchester.

He shared: “I was at their very first gig they played with Noel at Middleton. Every gig were scabby little clubs. (Label boss) Alan McGee came up with Jeff Barrett (colleague) to Manchester and were looking for Manchester bands to sign.”

Bez says a lot of Mancunians owe Oasis for bagging record deals.

The potty-mouth star said: “Every **** we knew was signed at one point. Even me next door neighbour f***** got a record deal cos of them!”

The Oasis Live '25 Tour - Oasis' first tour in 16 years - kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff.

The Supersonic group will play five shows at Heaton Park between July 11 and 20.