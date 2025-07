Hayley Williams has deleted her surprise solo album Ego from her website.

Hayley Williams has deleted the 17 tracks that appeared on her website

The Paramore frontwoman's new song Mirtazapine aired on WNXP Nashville last week, before she shared the 17-track LP on her website, www.hayleywilliams.net.

However, those wishing to listen to the record had to make a purchase from the Misery Business singer's hair brand Good Dye Young's to receive a 16-digit access code

Hayley - who is now an independent artist after her major label deal expired - has since scrubbed the tracks from the website with a message reading: “Hello, there. Thank you for listening.”

It remains unclear as to whether the tracks will ever be released on streaming services.

The 36-year-old star surprised fans when she gave little notice before dropping her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / descansos, in 2021.

Hayley dropped her debut solo record, Petals for Armor, in 2020.

Since her last full-length solo effort, Hayley has teamed up with hardcore rockers Turnstile on the song Seein’ Stars and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney on the seductive serenade I Like It I Like It.

Meanwhile, Hayley has teamed up with David Byrne on his first solo album in seven years, Who Is the Sky?.

She features on the track What Is the Reason For It? on the upcoming collection from the Talking Heads star - which is due out in September.

David previously shared a cover of Paramore’s Hard Times for Record Store Day, while Hayley released a rendition of Talking Heads classic Burning Down The House on the Stop Making Sense tribute album.

Ego tracks:

Kill Me

True Believer

BloodBros

Negative Self Talk

EDAABP

Ice In My OJ

Mirtazapine

Brotherly Hate

I Won’t Quit On You

Disappearing Man

Hard

Glum

Love Me Different

Whim

Discovery Channel

Dream Girl In Shibuya

Zissou