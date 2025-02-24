Disturbed want Kendrick Lamar to feature on their song about "unity".

David Draiman wants Kendrick Lamar to feature on Disturbed's rap-metal song

The heavy metal group's frontman David Draiman has revealed they have a track that could be the "next" ‘Walk This Way’ by Aerosmith and Run DMC or ‘Bring The Noise' by Anthrax and Public Enemy.

Appearing on Chicago’s Q101 radio station, David was discussing a mash-up of Disturbed and Kendrick made by the station's DJ Brian Haddad after the rapper's Super Bowl Halftime Show set.

David said of the possibility of collaborating with Kendrick: “You know what? It’s actually something we’ve been thinking about. And Kendrick is way at the top of the list.”

The 'Down with the Sickness' rocker said the song requires a "strong rapper" and K Dot is at the top of their wish-list.

He continued: "We have this track. It’s part of this new group of material, this new album that we have under our belt… It’s about unity. It’s about all about bringing people together. And it needs a strong rapper, whomever that might be, and Kendrick would definitely be an amazing person to collaborate with. I would love to do that. We would love to do this.”

The musician believes a Disturbed and Kendrick collaboration could "take our artistry to another level together".

Asking the 'Not Like Us' hitmaker directly, he said : “Kendrick, if you’re at all interested, let’s go ahead and shock the world a little bit. Let’s let everybody know that we have more in common than we do that separates us. And let’s take our artistry to another level together. I would love to do that.”

David also tagged Kendrick in a comment on Q101's mashup on Instagram, writing: "Hey @kendricklamar …much respect.

"We’ve got a track that we would LOVE for you to collab with us on? A modern day “walk this way/bring the noise” type thing promoting unity. Whatcha think? (sic)"