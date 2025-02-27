J-hope is releasing a collaboration with Miguel.

J-hope has a new song on the way with Miguel called 'Sweet Dreams'

The BTS star has announced the new "R'n'B pop" tune 'Sweet Dreams' featuring the 'Sure Thing' hitmaker, which is set to drop on March 7.

The song is described as a "heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved."

A statement on Weverse from J-hope and his label Big Hit Music read: "We are pleased to announce the release of BTS j-hope’s digital single, “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel).”

"The R'n'B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. Grammy-award winning artist Miguel lends his soulful vocals to the song. We hope you enjoy "Sweet Dreams" as j-hope and Miguel gently deliver this dreamy, sweet melody of love."

The K-pop idol is set to give the first performance of 'Sweet Dreams' at the opening show of his 'Hope On The Stage World Tour', which kicks off on February 28 at Seoul's KSPO Dome in South Korea.

The post added: "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" will premiere live at j-hope's “HOPE ON THE STAGE in SEOUL” show kicking off the beginning of his world tour.

"Stay tuned for j-hope's special gift to fans—an eagerly anticipated performance that he's prepared with dedication and love, along with his upcoming promotional activities.

"Thank you for your continued love and support for j-hope."

'Sweet Dreams' follows J-hope's recently released collaboration with Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams, 'LV Bag'.