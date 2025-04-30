J-Hope has teased BTS will reunite as soon as their military service is over.

J-Hope has teased a BTS reunion

The 'Chicken Noodle Soup' hitmaker completed his mandatory 18-month stint of miliary service last October and he's now looking forward to his bandmates all finishing their own service so he can get back together with V, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Suga, and Jin.

J-Hope, who is the second member of the band to have finished his service after Jin, told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe: “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it’s going to be a massive energy...

“I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service."

All seven members of the group have released solo projects during the band's two-year hiatus and J-Hope thinks it has helped them all establish their own identieis.

He said: “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing.

"The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS.

“I’m curious to see how [the reunion] will look like.”

The 'On the Street' singer felt proud of his time in the military and learned a lot from it.

He said: “I think it’s only natural for young people in South Korea to take on this responsibility. I thought it was a very important part of J-Hope’s, or Jung Ho Seok’s, life.

"It’s a different experience, also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life. And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy. And I heard a lot of good things.

"But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time. That bit made me feel a lot of things. In the end, I think the most important thing was I realised how important the work I’ve been doing for all these years is incredibly meaningful to me.”