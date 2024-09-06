A huge Oasis memorabilia sale will see Noel Gallagher's golf buggy and Liam Gallagher's tambourine go under the hammer.

A golf buggy, tambourine, guitars and signed lyrics are up for grabs in the huge Oasis sale

A total of 60 items will be available to bid on via the Propstore, including 18 of Noel's guitars and handwritten lyrics to 'Live Forever' and Supersonic' signed by the brothers.

One of the more obscure items is the golf buggy, which has the same artwork as John Lennon's Rolls Royce Phantom V limousine and could fetch between £5,000 and £10,000.

His former wife, Meg Matthews, had it designed as a present and the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker used to drive it around their Buckinghamshire estate.

The tambourine used by frontman Liam is also expected to do well.

However, it's Noel's treasured custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine, which is expected to fetch the most with an estimate of £200,000 to £400,000.

The items will go on display at the Together We'll Fly exhibition at the Cumberland Hotel in London, the weekend of October 18, with money raised going to Teenage Cancer Trust.

The sale will take place sometime in November.

Propstore's Mark Hochman commented: "This auction provides a unique opportunity for people to connect with the legacy of Oasis and we can't wait to see these iconic items become part of new collections that will celebrate them for years to come."

The huge sale comes after Noel and Liam announced last month they were putting their differences behind them for a 2025 reunion tour - the group's first shows since 2009.

More than 10 million fans from 158 different countries attempted to get tickets to the UK and Ireland stadium shows - with Ticketmaster coming under fire for its use of "dynamic pricing" with some fans paying more than double the originally advertised prices.

Oasis subsequently added two extra Wembley Stadium dates for September, and insisted they had nothing to do with the price changes.