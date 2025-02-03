Hugh Jackman has cancelled his appearance at BST Hyde Park.

The 56-year-old star had been due to take to the stage at the annual music festival in London over the summer but is now "deeply disappointed" to have to reveal that he can no longer perform.

On Monday (03.02.25) afternoon, a message posted on the organiser's official Instagram page read: "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.

"This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much."

The 'Les Miserables' star has carved out a career in music outside of Hollywood, and has also appeared on the Broadway stage in the leading role of 'The Music Man', as well as the likes of 'Oklahoma!' early on in his career.

He had been due to perform a selection of musical theatre numbers alongside a live orchestra, but now that is not going to happen, he urged his fans to seek out a full refund and promised his followers in the UK that he will seen them soon.

He added: "Thank you to all people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information.

London, I will see you soon!"

In April, Hugh will resume his residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York and will continue performing there until October.

Ticketholders for Hugh Jackma's BST Hyde Park appearance will be automatically refunded and contacted directly by their ticket agent with further details. For more information, go to

bst-hydepark.com/update-sunday-6-july