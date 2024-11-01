Hugh Jackman is set to perform at BST Hyde Park.

The 56-year-old actor will be performing musical theatre classics, accompanied by a live orchestra, at the festival in London on July 6.

The show - which is being called 'From London with Love' - will see Hugh perform songs from a variety of well-known musicals, including 'The Boy From Oz', 'The Greatest Showman', and 'Les Miserables'.

Hugh - who starred in the Tom Hooper-directed film adaptation of 'Les Miserables' in 2012 - has also promised to produce a few surprises for his fans.

The actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring as Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film franchise.

However, Hugh has also starred in various theatre productions over the years, including playing Gaston in 'Beauty and the Beast' in 1995 and Joe Gillis in 'Sunset Boulevard' in 1996.

In 2004, he won a Tony Award for his performance as Peter Allen in 'The Boy from Oz'. And between 2021 and 2023, Hugh played the part of Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of 'The Music Man'.

The Hugh Jackman fan pre-sale will begin on November 4, at 10am GMT. Meanwhile, tickets go on general sale on November 6, via bst-hydepark.com.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Hugh will play a series of concerts at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2025.

The Hollywood star will play 12 shows at the iconic venue between January and August next year. The upcoming shows will actually be the first time Hugh has performed in concert in five years.