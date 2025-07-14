Oasis fans in their hundreds unsuccessfully tried to storm the fences surrounding Heaton Park to gain entry to the Britpop legends' homecoming gigs in Manchester.

The Supersonic band kicked off their series of sold-out Oasis Live '25 concerts at the venue on Friday (11.07.25) and Saturday (13.07.25).

And, as well as the many people trying to make their way into the stadium to grab a slice of the action for free, Greater Manchester Police had to deal with cases of drunk and disorderly, with a total of three of those detained over the weekend arrested on suspicion of assault, including a member of security being attacked.

Drones were also illegally used in "restricted airspace" to try and film the show from above.

More than 100,000 people attended the concerts, and Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle said the majority did so "safely and without trouble".

He said: “We have been planning for these events for several months, working with partners and the organisers to make sure everyone can enjoy the concerts safely.

"To that end, I’m pleased to say that the first two Oasis homecoming events have been a success.

"What has been especially pleasing is how more than 100,000 people have enjoyed these iconic events safely and without trouble. We will have a highly visible presence in and around Heaton Park, and across the city, to ensure the next three events continue to pass safely.

"A number of people without tickets attempted to gain entry through a perimeter gate on Saturday night but failed to do so.

"We continue to support the event organisers and the local authority with their plans preventing any unauthorised access to the arena site.

"While arrests have thankfully been minimal, we have had to take some suspects to custody, including one after an alleged assault on a steward on Saturday night. We will not tolerate any abuse of anyone doing their job."

Boyle added: "On Friday night we also dealt with a number of breaches of airspace restrictions involving drones where our officers seized five drones and spoke to two other pilots.

“We continue to have airspace restrictions in place on the nights of the concerts and anyone found breaching the one-and-a-half-mile restriction zone could face prosecution.”

The next Oasis gig at Heaton Park is on Wednesday (16.07.25).