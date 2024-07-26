Ice Spice is upset she was too busy to collaborate with Charli XCX.

The 24-year-old rapper was asked by the '360' hitmaker to add a new verse to an official 'Deli' remix she'd worked on earlier this year but she was too busy with her own album 'Y2K!' to work on the track, though she cleared the original sample and hopes to find time in the future to record with the British singer.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I’m like, ‘Girl, that’s the vibe. That one. I’m going to clear it for you. Don’t worry about that.'

“She wanted a brand-new verse. I was like, ‘F***, I wish this was at a time when I had finished my album, because then I could have did it for her.’

"I’ll catch her on the next one.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Munch (Feelin’ U)' hitmaker also played down rumours of a feud with Nicki Minaj.

She said: “We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good. We’re mutuals. We had smash records together. I love us together. I think the world does too.”

Earlier this year, a former friend of Ice leaked text messages in which the rapper expressed her frustration with the contract negotiations with Nicki for their collaboration 'Barbie World', and she admitted she "felt used" by her old pal.

Ice reflected: “I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them, and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit.

“So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically.”

The 'Gimme a Light' artist insisted she was only expressing her frustration and she still has a lot of respect for her collaborator, who hasn't commented on the leaked messages.

She said: "[Nicki is] busy as hell. I don’t really think she cares about s*** like that coming from a random girl.

"But what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations. I could have chose different words.

"But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture.”