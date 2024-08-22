Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman has quit the band.

Daniel Platzman has departed Imagine Dragons after more than a decade

After 13 years in the 'Believer' group, the 37-year-old musician is turning his focus to "film scoring and composing” but is forever "grateful" for his time in the band and the "unwavering support" of their fans.

In a social media statement, he said: “After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons. I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me.

“Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter. I’m excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I’ve been hard at work on over the past few months centered on my biggest passion: film scoring and composing. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned.”

Daniel earned a degree in film scoring from Berklee College of Music before joining the pop rock band in 2011.

He also received the Vic Firth Award for Outstanding Musicianship and the Michael Rendish Award in Film Scoring.

In 2011, guitarist Wayne Sermon, 40, asked Daniel to join Las Vegas-based Imagine Dragons with him and bassist Ben McKee, 39.

Along with Wayne and Ben, frontman Dan Reynolds, 37, remains.

The 'Radioactive' hitmakers are yet to announce Daniel's replacement.