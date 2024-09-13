Yellow Days, aka George van den Broek, has released his debut EP with new group The Stingrays.

The Stingrays show off their impeccable vocal harmonies on debut EP My Everything

'My Everything' boasts the same live members he played with under the former moniker, Hector Delicious and Milo-G, and as the title suggests, is all about falling head-over-heels in love.

Bassist Hector said of the title track: “‘My Everything’ is about the weak-kneed effect of love. Just melting under the gaze of someone special. How simple things like the sound of them saying your name and being able to hold them makes you completely powerless.

"And all you can do is hand over ownership of you and your world. As that’s all the things you have and are able to offer them. In exchange of course, all you want is them, forever.”

The two-song EP - which showcases the trio's impeccable three-way vocal harmonies - also includes the track 'Just a Fish In The Sea' about enjoying the "small things in life".

Drummer Milo-G added: “‘Just a Fish In The Sea’ is about existentialism. About how powerless we are in life, it’s a testimony of the belief in fate over free-will. How small we are in the big picture of the universe and let alone just this world we live in.

It encourages you to just enjoy the small things in life and that that is truly enough to live a happy life. That the larger greater forces should be or are by nature left to the stars, universe or even god depending on your outlook. Not to creatures like us.”

Hector and Milo-G stepped away from Yellow Days but George was still keen to make music with his friends, which led to the formation of The Stingrays.