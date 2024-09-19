Iron Maiden have announced the 'Run For Your Lives World Tour' to celebrate 50 years of the band.

Iron Maiden announced huge world tour

The 'Number of the Beast' heavy metal legends - who were formed by Steve Harris in late 1975 - will hit the road in 2025 and 2026 to mark the anniversary with 27 concerts around Europe.

The band has promised fans a special set list spanning the nine studio albums between 1980's 'Iron Maiden' and 1992's 'Fear of the Dark'.

This period for the band included classic tracks like 'Run to the Hills', 'The Trooper', 'Can I Play With Madness' and 'Bring Your Daughter... to the Slaughter'.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson said: "Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.

"This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level.

"If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

The tour will kick off on May 27 next year in Budapest, while the run includes five shows in the UK and Ireland.

On June 21 and 22, the band heads to Birmingham and Manchester for a pair of arena shows, before a night at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 25.

On June 28, Iron Maiden head to London Stadium, before ending the UK and Ireland stint two nights later at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena.

Steve added: “My love of football and my support of West Ham is no secret, and I know many of our fans around the world have shared that with me too.

"So we’re all very excited to be playing at the London Stadium as part of the 'Run For Your Lives' tour.

"And of course, it’s not just London – the whole UK tour is going to be a real celebration for all of us.

"To be able to bring this very special show to all our fans across the UK and Ireland next year is going to be a great way to mark 50 years of Iron Maiden. We can’t wait to see you all there!”

Tickets go on sale from Friday 27th September 12pm at Livenation.co.uk.

As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members and Trooper VIP packages will be available at all UK and Ireland shows.