Iron Maiden have been left "deeply saddened" by the death of the band's original lead singer, Paul Mario Day.

The passing of the short-lived vocalist of the legendary heavy metal band - whose tenure lasted from 1975 to 1976 - was announced by his other former band, More, on Tuesday (29.07.25).

The band wrote on social media: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day. Paul was a huge part of the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the ‘Warhead’ album.”

The tribute continued: “He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists. Mike Freeland remembers him fondly as a ‘bloody great vocalist!’ It’s an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to ‘Warhead’. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends and also the many fans around the world who love his music. (sic)"

Iron Maiden - now fronted by Bruce Dickinson - have since paid their respects, hailing Paul, who was 69, "a lovely person and good mate".

They penned on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.

"Paul was a lovely person and good mate.

"Rest in peace Paul."

Paul didn't have any recorded music for Maiden to his name, but he later claimed co-authorship of their song Strange World.

Founding member and bassist Steve Harris said he lacked "energy or charisma on stage". He was replaced by Dennis Wilcock before Paul Di’Anno - who died in October 2024 - stepped up to frontman duties, appearing on the Fear of the Dark band's first two albums, 1980's Iron Maiden and 1981's Killers.

Addressing Steve's critique, Paul once told Blabbermouth: "Steve was saying, ‘You’ve got to get better. You’ve got to be more in the audience’s face. You’ve got to be commanding. You’ve got to be a hero.’

"And I agreed with him, but I didn’t actually know how to make that happen. I got warning for maybe three months: ‘Get it together. Get it together.’

"And I wanted to, I just didn’t know how to do it. So the funny thing is, the worst experience was the best lesson because when I got that notice and I felt so gutted, it changed me."

As well as Maiden and More, Paul was in the groups Wildfire and glam rock outfit Sweet.

The latter group posted the following tribute: "Paul Mario Day RIP

"IN 1985 Mick Tucker and myself put together the first new line-up of Sweet after the hiatus of the original band. We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further. Our first dates were in Australia, total sell-outs which boded well for the future. Europe followed suit and 3 sold out nights at the Marquee in London produced a live album, video and DVD. “Live at the Marquee” did well in various charts around the world and Paul’s vocal performance has stood the test of time.

"PMD was the original singer with Iron Maiden and had a stint with the band More before joining Sweet.

"He passed away peacefully at his home in Australia. My deepest condolences to his wife Cecily and family and friends. A sad day for all Sweet fans. Andy x."

Current frontman Bruce has been leading the Trooper rockers since 1981, first appearing on the LP The Number of the Beast.