Jack Antonoff wants to build public recording studios in LGBTQ+ youth shelters.

The Bleachers frontman is planning to "spend a large part of the next chapter" of his life giving back via his Ally Coalition foundation in order to offer music facilities to those who "wouldn't have access to them" without support.

The 40-year-old producer reflected on how he has enjoyed being able to work anywhere, from his home studio to hotel rooms and even on planes, but because his life "changed in a recording studio", he feels it is time to "share that with those who might not find themselves there otherwise but need to be.”

He added in a statement shared to Instagram: “I plan to spend a large part of the next chapter of my life bringing these spaces to people who wouldn’t have access to them. Public studios available to those who aren’t priced out.

"It’s going to take time and a lot of resources but over here we have a plan that starts with working through the Ally Coalition to build studios in LGBTQ+ youth shelters.

"From there, our plan is to build these spaces, pay for maintenance and engineering and let the centers give out the time slots for people to use them. From there we can start to expand into cities once we have it happening.”

Jack explained he had announced the initiative early in order to raise awareness and inspire others to get involved.

Asking those who could help to contact [email protected], he wrote: “Anyone who believes in this and has resources that can help should please reach out as we get this off the ground."

The musician acknowledged he was trying to launch free facilities during a bad time for the recording studio industry as demand for commercial space has dropped, but he insisted it would be "helpful".

He noted: “Lastly, to all the commercial studios I love, this concept is strictly for those who cannot afford studio time in those spaces so it’s my belief that this is helpful to our spaces as well."