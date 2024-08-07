Jack Black has reassured fans Tenacious D will "be back".

Tenacious D will be back eventually

The 'School of Rock' star cancelled the group's tour and put "all future creative plans" on hold last month after bandmate Karl Gass made an inappropriate joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign rally, but he's now spoken out about the situation and insisted it isn't a permanent split for the 'Tribute' hitmakers.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love Tenacious D... We had to take a break, but I love the D. Everybody takes a break sometimes. We'll be back."

Jack had pulled the plug on the band's plans after being "blindsided" by Karl's remarks on stage in Sydney, Australia, which came shortly after the presidential hopeful was shot in the ear, one attendee killed and two others injured at a Republican event in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred when Jack had sang 'Happy Birthday' to Kyle and asked him to make a wish, with his bandmate replying: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

In the wake of backlash over the 64-year-old musician's remarks, Frontier Touring postponed another Australian show at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, which was scheduled for a few days later and Jack then confirmed the concert series is over for good.

He wrote said in a statement: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Kyle also apologised for the "lack of judgement" he showed with his "improvised" comment.

He said: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

"What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”