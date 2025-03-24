Jack Harlow thinks Doja Cat is a "very gifted individual".

The 27-year-old rap star recently collaborated with Doja, 29, on the single 'Just Us', and Jack believes she's "super important and super talented".

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jack explained: "Doja and I both emerged at a similar time into music culture, I suppose, and so that was right around the pandemic.

"We actually have a notorious IG live together. We kind of became cool on the internet and then when the world opened back up, we would cross paths. But I’ve been wanting to do a song with Doja for four or five years.

"This is an important moment to me because I think she’s super important and super talented, just a very gifted individual."

Jack revealed that Doja didn't have any hesitations about working with him.

The rap star shared: "It’s about timing.

"It’s like I sent her the song. We were talking one day, just was seeing what’s up and she brought up a song she had and I was like, 'It’s funny because I have a song and I’d love you to hear it.' I shot it over to her and she was like, 'What?' She immediately loved it and knocked it out.

"I think it’s just timing, about catching people at the right time, making them feel inspired. I think you could tell by her verse and how long it is and how many lines there are."

Jack hasn't released an album since 'Jackman' in 2023, and the rap star is trying to go in a new direction with his next record.

He explained: "I’m trying to transcend. I want to do something I’ve never done and I’m just slowly starting to accept that maybe it’s going to take me longer than any of my past projects, if I want it to be nothing I’ve ever done."