Jack White has announced his tour dates for 2024 and 2025

The White Stripes star is starting his dates with a number of intimate shows which included a stop in Austin, Texas on Thursday night (14.11.24) and he will go on to play gigs in San Antonio and Mexico City before kicking off the tour with a performance at the Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival in Hong Kong on December 1 and heading to Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand before Christmas. The tour will then cover North America and Japan between February and May while he's teased plans to add more dates for the UK and Europe later in 2025.

A post on Instagram stated: "Just announced … the 'No Name Tour'! Sign up at the link in bio to gain pre-sale access for newly announced shows beginning Monday Nov 18 @ 10am local time.

"Vault pre-sale will start Friday Nov 15 @ 10am local (and at 2pm local time in AUS/NZ). General on sale will start Friday November 22 @ 10am local.

"UK/EU … stay tuned ... "

White also dropped a new song called 'You Got Me Searching' to mark the tour announcement.

The North American tour will include stops in Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and Los Angeles as well as Vancouver, Canada before wrapping in Troutdale, Oregon on May 24.

The rocker previously insisted the tour had already started before the majority of the dates were announced after performing a number of small pop-up shows.

He shared on Instagram: “Hello, and love to all the peoples of the world out there. Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates’, well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago.

“People keep saying that these are ‘Pop up shows’ we’ve been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now.”

He added: “These are the ‘shows’. We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses."

'No Name' was released over the summer.