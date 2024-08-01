Jack White will officially release his 'No Name' album this week.

The 49-year-old musician took fans and even his own publicist by surprise last month when copies of the record were added to the bags of shoppers at the Detroit, London and Nashville branches of his Third Man Records stores, and he has now announced the LP will go on general sale on Friday (02.08.24).

Ahead of the official on sale date, Thursday (01.08.24) will see his record shops sell a blue indie vinyl edition of the album.

A press release for 'No Name' announced: “True to his DIY roots, this album was recorded, produced, and mixed by White at his Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

“With the surprise unveiling of ‘No Name’, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19th, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art.

"Third Man is thrilled today to bring this music and mission to a wider audience.”

The former White Stripes rocker treated fans to a selection of songs from the record - his sixth solo offering - at an intimate concert in Nashville over the weekend.

Those in the audience at the American Legion Post 82 bar got to hear ‘Old Scratch Blues’, ‘Archbishop Harold Holmes’, ‘That’s How I’m Feeling’, 'What’s The Rumpus?’, ‘It’s Rough On Rats (If You’re Asking)’ and ‘Morning At Midnight’ at the gig, which was held to raise money for a new sound system at the venue, as well as favourites from Jack's extensive back catalogue.

When copies of 'No Name' were given out to shoppers on 19 July, the guitarist's own publicist told Rolling Stone he was “as surprised as everyone else” about the new record.