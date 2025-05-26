Jade Thirlwall hinted at a Little Mix reunion while performing the girl group's 2018 hit 'Wasabi' at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

JADE wowed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend performing Little Mix's greatest hits and new solo music

The 'Angel of My Dreams' singer played her debut solo show at the youth radio station's annual gathering, which took place at Liverpool's Sefton Park this weekend.

As well as doing a medley of their greatest hits - 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Sweet Melody', 'Woman Like Me' and 'Touch' - earlier in the set on Sunday (25.05.25), while performing 2018's 'Wasabi', JADE switched the lyrics to: "I bet they gonna break up ... It's a hiatus!"

The lyric swap suggests the girls - also including Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have plans to get back together after going on an indefinite break in 2022.

JADE - who has ditched her last name for her solo career - also thanked her bandmates for getting her where she is today.

She said: "Guys do you remember I was in a girl band, oh gosh you're still going, I just want to say I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart.

"I'm so so grateful to the girls. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today on my own. So shout out Little Mix!"

The set saw JADE deliver the live debut of unreleased solo song 'Plastic Box'.

JADE is set to release her debut solo album, 'That's Showbiz Baby!', on September 12.

Despite their huge fame and earnings, Little Mix were rocked by Jesy Nelson’s decision to quit the group in December 2020.

Leigh-Anne previously said the remaining three members of the band secretly sought therapy after Jesy’s abrupt exit.

She said in her autobiography ‘Believe’: “It was a complex and painful thing to come to terms with. We all felt it, that pain and sadness. “The whole thing felt like a weird break-up, and I wasn’t prepared for it."